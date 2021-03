[The Point] South African Patrice Motsepe will be named president of the African football confederation on March 12 in Rabat and will succeed Ahmad, the Malagasy. And for good reason, its main challengers, including Senegalese Augustin Senghor and Ivorian Jacques Anouma, preferred to agree through the famous Rabat protocol “imposed” by FIFA and its boss, Gianni Infantino.

Like this: Like Loading...