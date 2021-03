[State Department] Digital press briefing on U.S. efforts to combat terrorism in Africa, featuring John T. Godfrey, Acting Coordinator for Counterterrorism and Acting Special Envoy for the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS, and Michael C. Gonzales, Deputy Assistant Secretary, Bureau of African Affairs. The speakers addressed recent developments in U.S. counterterrorism efforts in Africa, including in the Great Lakes region and Mozambique. Download or listen to the audio file here .

Like this: Like Loading...