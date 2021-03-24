News From Africa

Africa: Public Review of the 6th Edition of the WHO Laboratory Manual for the Examination and Processing of Human Semen

[WHO] The WHO laboratory manual for the examination and processing of human semen (originally WHO laboratory manual for the examination of human semen and sperm-cervical mucus interaction) was first published in 1980, in response to a growing need for standardization of procedures for the examination of human semen. The manual was revised four times (Belsey, et al., 1980, World Health Organization, 1987, World Health Organization, 1992, World Health Organization, 1999, World Health Organization, 2010), widely re

