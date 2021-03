[MAP] Rabat — The National Office of Railways (ONCF) is organizing from March 29 to April 1st, by distance learning, the first training cycle on rolling stock for senior managers of 13 African networks, namely Algeria, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Congo Brazzaville, Côte d’Ivoire, Djibouti, Gabon, Niger, Mauritania, Morocco, Senegal, Chad and Tunisia.

Like this: Like Loading...