[Africa In Fact] The African continent is rich in natural resources like gold, diamonds, oil, bauxite, coltan, and much more. Several countries such as Nigeria, Angola, Democratic Republic of Congo and Chad, among others, have not been able to translate these resources into development for the benefit of its people. This situation is popularly known as the ‘resource curse’ (Gelb, 1988; Auty, 1993; Karl, 1997) or the “Orthodox Resource Curse Approach” (ORCA) which suggests that resource rich countries have the predispositio

Like this: Like Loading...