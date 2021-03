[Radio Dabanga] Khartoum — Sudan’s Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdok has written a letter to the African Union, the United Nations, the European Union, and the USA to request formation of a ‘quartet committee’ to mediate in the negotiations of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD). The US State Dept has already responded that the USA will continue to support efforts to resolve the disagreement on the GERD and encourage the resumption of a productive dialogue.

Like this: Like Loading...