[Spotlight Initiative] “I experienced an abusive relationship as a teenager from ages 15 almost through to 18,” says Emmy Marie. “But since I wasn’t being beaten as the main form of trauma, I never really understood that this was abuse until it was way too late.” Now a certified trauma coach, Emmy Marie has built her career around raising awareness of the different forms that gender-based violence can take – and helping fellow survivors to overcome the long-lasting impacts of abuse.

Like this: Like Loading...