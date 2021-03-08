News From Africa

Africa: Taxing the Tech Giants

By
0
africa:-taxing-the-tech-giants
Views: Visits 6

[AfricaFocus] Editor’s Note: “How should we determine the corporate tax a big tech company should pay in each country where they operate? There are many ways that this could be calculated, but most recommendations suggest looking at their sales, their assets and the number of employees they have in each country. In the absence of transparent reporting, collecting such data is not easy, but we can get a useful estimate through looking at a proxy indicator: the number of users they have in each country. For example, in ju

Africa: For Women in Tech Unconscious Bias Is Real. Here’s How to Fix It

Previous article

Mass abduction forces FG to begin relocation of pupils from North-East

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in News From Africa