News From Africa

Africa: The African Union Unanimously Endorsed Candidate for Post of Director-General of Unido Meets With Resident Heads of Mission

By
0
Views: Visits 7

[African Union] The African Union Commission has held a briefing session on the endorsement of H.E. Dr Arkebe Oqubay, Africa’s sole candidate for the post of Director General of UNIDO. The Commission invited resident Heads of Mission in Addis Ababa to inform that the 38th Ordinary Session of the Executive Council of the African Union held on 3 and 4 February 2021, unanimously endorsed the candidature of Dr Arkebe Oqubay as the sole African candidate for the post of Director-General of the United Nations Industrial Develop

Africa: Achievable Energy Future Requires Electricity, Gas and Infrastructure

Previous article

Africa: Africa’s Progress Hinged On Gender Equality – Presidential Aide

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in News From Africa