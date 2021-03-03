[Africa Renewal] 3rd March, the African Union-established Africa Environment Day, also marks Wangari Maathai Day that celebrates the work of Kenyan environmentalist Professor Wangari Maathai. In 2004, Prof. Maathai became the first African woman to be awarded a Nobel Peace Prize “for her contribution to sustainable development, democracy and peace”. 2021 marks 10 years since Prof. Maathai’s passing. Her daughter, Ms. Wanjira Mathai spoke to Raphael Obonyo for Africa Renewal about continuing her mother’s legacy: Here are ex

Like this: Like Loading...