News From Africa

Africa: Total Number of Covid-19 Deaths Across Continent Exceeds 106,000

By
0
africa:-total-number-of-covid-19-deaths-across-continent-exceeds-106,000
Views: Visits 0

[allAfrica] Cape Town — As of March 9, confirmed cases of Covid-19 from 55 African countries reached 3,973,332.

NDLEA discovers heroin, cocaine stashed in Anambra Monarch’s Palace

Previous article

Africa: State of UHC in Africa Report Outlined Path to Achieving Health for All On the Continent

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in News From Africa