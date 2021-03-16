News From Africa

Africa: Who Director-General’s Opening Remarks At the Member States Information Session On Covid-19 – 11 March 2021

By
0
africa:-who-director-general’s-opening-remarks-at-the-member-states-information-session-on-covid-19-–-11-march-2021
Views: Visits 7

[WHO] Honourable Ministers, Excellencies, dear colleagues and friends,

Africa: WHO Director-General’s Remarks At Amref Global Health Leadership Award

Previous article

Africa: WHO Director-General’s Opening Remarks At the Media Briefing On Covid-19 – 15 March 2021

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in News From Africa