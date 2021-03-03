At least three students of a Community Day Secondary School in Runka town, Safana local government area of Katsina State have been abducted by gunmen.

It was gathered that bandits stormed the area in their numbers and abducted the students on their way home after they had closed from school.

A source said:

“The incident happened today (Tuesday) around 3 pm when the students closed from their school, Community Secondary School, Runka in Safana Local government area. The school situated in Runka is 3km from the students’ village in Gobirawa.

“They were on their way home when the incident happened in Tsohon Clinic village (a route of the bandits). The gunmen in their large numbers attempted to kidnap four of the students but one narrowly escaped while they went with the remaining three others. They were 1km to their village when the incident happened. They took them away on a motorcycle.

“They are all SS2 students. They are namely, Gaddafi Usman, Abdulrashid Yahuza and Murtala Abdullahi. Currently, they are in the kidnappers’ den.”

“We were in the residence of the children this evening with the principal to sympathize with the parents over what happened and we were made to understand the gunmen are yet to reach out,” the source added.

When the spokesperson of the Katsina Police Command, SP Gambo Isah, was contacted concerning the indent, he said he too was doing his best to confirm the incident, however, he had seen the report.

