Unknown gunmen, again, stormed Niger State, killing one and abducting no fewer than six people in a fresh attack launched in Erena, a semi-urban town in Shiroro Local Government Area of the state on Friday night.

It was gathered that the terrorists, heavily armed with assorted sophisticated weapons, invaded the town and abducted about six people and whisked them to an unknown destination.

A source in the community said before the recent series of attacks, Erena was one of the few towns standing in the Lakpma axis of Shiroro LGA that had not been successfully attacked or invaded.

He said, “These criminals attack their victims at will without the slightest hindrance, resistance or confrontation from the authorities concerned. Sadly, defenceless, unarmed and peaceful locals have been abandoned to their fate, wallowing in perpetual agony”.

This attack is coming amid reports that bandits have demanded N200 million for the release of 19 villagers abducted from Kutunku area of Niger state.

Out of this kidnapped, 11 were males and 8 females, including a bride whose wedding was scheduled to hold today.

Niger, one of the states in North Central Nigeria, has been constantly gripped by banditry attacks, a sad development that has left many dead and several residents displaced.

Like this: Like Loading...