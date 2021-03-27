Again, Boko Haram insurgents, on Saturday, blew up power towers transmitting electricity to Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, barely 72 hours after it was restored.

It was gathered that the insurgents planted explosives on each leg of the towers, which they detonated at about 6 a.m on Saturday.

The Street Journal, at the beginning of February, reported how the insurgents blew up the power towers. Power was later restored on Wednesday, March 24, 2021.

Residents of Maiduguri were seen jubilating in a video that trended on social media as they celebrated the return of electricity after nearly two months of blackout.

It took the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) officials quite long to repair the transmission tower brought down by the insurgents at a location about 50km from Maiduguri.

During the rehabilitation of the damaged power lines, three TCN officials were severely injured by a landmine planted by the insurgents. Another official was said to have lost his life after falling off a tower.

Reacting to the development, a security agent said the tower that was attacked was not far from the one brought down in January.

“It is a major setback for Maiduguri because the tower that was brought down has affected other poles.

“They planted bombs on each leg of the towér which caused it to go down, and they had also fired at some of the high tension wires that caused the lines to cut into bits,” he told Premium Times.

It would be recalled that the last power outage caused residents to face serious economic hardship, however, the intensity of this recent attack is not yet known.

This is because the TCN and the Borno state government are yet to speak on the development at the time of filing this report and it is not clear how long the outage will last.

