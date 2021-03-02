Gunmen, on Monday, invaded three villages in Zango Kataf and Chikun Local Government Areas of Kaduna State, killing at least ten persons in the bloody attack.

According to Samuel Aruwan, the Kaduna State Commissioner for internal Security and Home Affairs, the bandits attacked Kurmin Gandu village in Zango Kataf local government and killed five people.

The assailants also burnt down ten houses, two motorcycles, and 50 bags of ginger, while some dry season farmers lost water pumping machines and other valuables around the Zango Urban general area.

Security agencies, according to Aruwan, reported that armed bandits attacked Sabon Gayan and Ungwan Turai villages in Chikun local government area and killed five persons.

The commissioner further said that bandits launched the attacks, troops of Operation Thunder Strike swung into action, combing identified criminal hideouts in the Sabon Gayan Area, adding that some survivors of the attack are recuperating in the hospital.

The attack on Kaduna came just as heavily armed gunmen attacked Amarawa village in Ilela local government area of Sokoto state, killing ten persons, leaving others with varying degrees of injuries and abducting others.

It was gathered that the gunmen, who stormed the village on motorbikes, kidnapped a wealthy businessman, however, the villagers tried to free him.

According to a report by BBC Hausa, the gunmen had warned the locals to stay away but they refused and attempted to free the man, a development that made the attackers furious.

They overpowered the locals and killed many of them, including one man identified as Rabiu Mika Ilu. The bandits whisked the businessman away.

