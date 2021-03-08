The wife of the President and First Lady of Nigeria, Aisha Buhari has broken her silence over the recent mass abductions that have been rocking the country, especially that of women and girls by bandits.

In the last three months, Nigeria witnessed the mass abduction of children from their school dormitories at night.

In December 2020, over 300 schoolboys were abducted from the Government Science School Kankara in Katsina State.

In February, 42 persons including 27 students were kidnapped from the Government Science College Kagara in Niger State.

Again, a week after the Niger abduction, bandits stormed the Government Girls Secondary School Jangebe and abducted 297 schoolgirls.

In reaction to these occurrences, Aisha Buhari in a statement on the occasion of the International Women’s Day posted on her official Twitter handle @aishambuhari, said:

“As a mother, I share the sorrow and agony of the victims and families.

“I am also not unaware of the impact that these abductions could have in reverting many successes we have hitherto achieved, especially in terms of girl-child education and early marriages.”

She however called on all stakeholders to exert their different levels of influence towards bringing the mass abductions to an end.

While appreciating the efforts of women and girls in the fight against COVID-19, Aisha Buhari noted that the pandemic has had a huge impact on women, disrupted education, careers and the proliferation of domestic violence.

She urged everyone that beyond spreading the message of COIVD-19 protocol, they should remember and support those negatively affected by the pandemic.

