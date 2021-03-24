The Ondo State Security Network Agency also known as Amotekun on Tuesday seized another flock of cows at Ipinsa community in Akure South Local Government Area of Ondo State .

The development came barely 72 hours after the corps held 100 cows which destroyed some hectares of land and also caused a road accident along Akure-Ilesa Expressway.

It was gathered that the arrest was made after the cattle destroyed the farmlands of the people of Ipinsa community.

The men of the corps were seeing marching the cows to the headquarters of the Amotekun command in Akure, the state capital.

On their way to the headquarters, the movement of the cows caused heavy vehicular traffic along the Oyemekun-Oba Adesida and Alagbaka roads.

The Commander of the Ondo Amotekun Corps, Chief Adetunji Adeleye, “Over 100 cows were arrested in Ipinsa; it was the people of the community that called to inform us about the cattle. So, immediately, our men moved down there and seized the cows.”

