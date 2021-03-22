The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) in Anambra State has placed a N200,000 bounty on one Chidi Nwankwo, an inmate who was set free by members of his gang.

The attack on the correctional vehicle conveying the inmates to court left two prison warders dead.

The bounty comes less than 24 hours after the governor, Willie Obiano, condoled with the families of the correctional service wardens who died and also ordered a ban on tinted vehicle windows and covered number plates in the state.

According to a statement on Sunday evening, by Francis Ekezie, the spokesperson of the NCoS command in Anambra, the 46-year-old inmate was forcefully released after his gang members killed the prison officials.

It was gathered that Nwankwo was been tried at the magistrates court 2, Nanka, after his brother whom he stood for as a guarantor in a trial escaped.

Ekezie, in the statement, said:

“This is the face of the inmate whose gang members allegedly attacked the Nigerian Correctional Service escort vehicle on its way from the court at Nanka, Anambra State. He was forcefully released after killing the escort NCoS personnel and a police officer.

“Chidi Nwankwo is accused of assisting his brother, Anayo NWANKWO who was being tried for arson to escape. Anayo NWAKWO was said to have pretended to be ill when a prosecutor arraigned him for trial at the Magistrates Court 2, Nanka on the 8th of March 2021, prompting the Magistrate to release him for medical attention and CHIDI stood as his guarantor.

“Eventually, Anayo escaped hence, Chidi, who stood in as his guarantor was arrested for aiding the escape of his brother, Anayo.

“The State Controller, Barr. Emmanuel Nwakeze wishes to appeal to the good people of Anambra State and indeed all Nigerians to assist in recapturing the fugitive, Chidi Nwankwo.

“A cash prize of N200,000 (Two Hundred Thousand Naira) awaits anyone with useful intelligence that can assist in his recapture.”

