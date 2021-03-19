Hollywood actors, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s son, Maddox, testified against his father during the couple’s contentious divorce and custody battle, offering a less-than-rosy opinion about his actor father.

The 19-year-old university student ‘had already given testimony as an adult in the ongoing custody dispute,’ an insider told Daily Mail, adding that Maddox’s account ‘wasn’t very flattering toward Brad.’

Daily Mail reports that the insider also revealed that Maddox wants to legally remove ‘Pitt’ from his name, something his mother ‘doesn’t support.’ “He doesn’t use Pitt as his last name on documents that aren’t legal and instead uses Jolie. Maddox wants to legally change his last name to Jolie, which Angelina has said she doesn’t support,” the source said.

An alleged altercation between Maddox and Brad in 2016 was said to be the final straw for Jolie, who is now reportedly prepared to provide proof of domestic abuse in the divorce trial. Documents obtained reportedly show the actress, 45, has stated she is willing to offer proof and authority in support of alleged domestic violence that occurred during her two-year marriage to Pitt.

The couple shares Maddox, Zahara, 16, Pax, 17, Shiloh, 14, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 12, and are hashing out custody and financial arrangements in the trial, which will see their youngest children provide testimony if they give permission.

Soon after the couple filed for divorce in 2016, it was revealed that Brad was being investigated by the FBI and social services in LA amid reports he got verbally abusive and physical with his children on a private jet yet he was cleared.

A source told MailOnline, “She has made similar allegations in the past which were investigated by the authorities and not substantiated.”

The source added, “This is the latest sad and desperate attempt to advance a false narrative at any cost. These have been the same attacks repeated for the past four and a half years and anyone who is perceived to be standing in the way can expect to have their credibility challenged.”

After the 2016 incident, Brad was cleared of abuse allegations by the LA county department of children and family services, as it was confirmed he had not committed child abuse when he got into a fight with Maddox aboard a private jet.

As well as detailing her domestic abuse claims, the documents show that the court is seeking permission from the couple for Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne to testify.

The former couple is dragging security experts from two continents, an entourage of personal assistants and bodyguards, a former Jolie co-star and an army of child psychologists and doctors to give evidence in an upcoming custody trial that’s expected to be held in private.

Lists of witnesses filed in a Los Angeles court and seen by Daily Mail reveal 21 people who will be testifying in the movie stars’ legal fight over their children, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 12. They have a sixth child, Maddox, but he’s a 19-year-old adult.

Pitt and Jolie famously fell in love on the set of Mr & Mrs Smith, while Pitt was still married to Jennifer Aniston. The couple married in France in 2014 after 10 years of dating but split two years later in September 2016.

In the period that followed their initial separation in 2016, the pair duked it out over custody and financial arrangements, with Brad arguing he had provided more than adequate funding but Angie demanding a greater share of his $300m fortune. A big factor in the couple’s battle is Jolie’s desire to move the children abroad.

The custody trial was due to start late last year but it was delayed after Angelina asked for the private judge to be replaced, claiming that he ‘failed to disclose that he was working other cases with one of Brad’s lawyers.

Like this: Like Loading...