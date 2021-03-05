Some angry members of the Peoples Democratic Party in Oyo East Local Government Area of Oyo State, on Friday staged a protest to the office of the state governor, Agodi Secretariat, Ibadan.

The angry members of PDP kicked against the planned imposition of candidates for the coming local government election in May.

The placards carrying angry members of the party chanted solidarity songs to express their displeasure against the plan to impose candidates for the local government poll.

The inscriptions on the placards read, ‘Oyo East LG says no to imposition,’ ‘Oyo East PDP wants primary election please,’ ‘LG primary election: Save us from imposition in Oyo East LG Council,’ ‘We want free and fair primary election.” Others inscriptions read, ‘Oyo State PDP elders and stakeholders flashback, remember what killed PDP,’ ‘They don’t wish the masses well,’ ‘We say no to imposition of candidate,’ ‘Don’t open door for mass defection ahead of 2023 Oyo East Local Government PDP warns’ and ‘Imposition kills party, don’t use it.’

The protesters insisted that the party should conduct the primary in order for credible candidates to emerge on the platform of the party through democratic and popular process for the election.

One of the angry members of the PDP , who gave his name as Alhaji Adogba, alleged that the party leadership were planning to impose some ‘unpopular candidates’ on other members of the party.

Addressing the protesters, the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Chief Bisi Ilaka, urged them to be peaceful and channel their grievances to the party leadership in the state.

Earlier some protesters had stormed the State Secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party in Molete area of Ibadan to register their protest against the planned imposition of candidates in the May 15 local government elections. The angry members of the party, speaking anonymously, said the moves to impose candidates negated democratic process that Governor Makinde and other party leaders vowed to uphold. The protesters vowed to defect from the party if the leadership imposed candidates on them. The state Chairman of the party, Alhaji Kunmi Mustapha, assured the angry members that their grievances would be looked into.

