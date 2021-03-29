The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), on Monday, announced that another 255 Nigerians stranded in Saudi Arabia have returned to the country.

In a post on the commission’s official Twitter handle, NIDCOM said the 255 stranded Nigerians arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja via Saudi Air Flight SV3405 at about 1:00 pm local time today Monday, 29th, March 2021.

According to the agency, this is the first batch of returnees while the arrival of other returnees is expected in subsequent days.

The returnees will proceed on quarantine at the Federal Capital Territory Hajj camp for 14 days in line with the reversed COVID-19 protocols by the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19.

“255 Stranded Nigerians in Saudi Arabia arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja via Saudi Air Flight SV3405 at about 1:00 pm local time today Monday, 29th, March 2021…

“Other returnees arrival are expected in subsequent days,” the commission said.

NiDCOM, in February 2021, disclosed that the 425 Nigerians stranded in Saudi Arabia arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

This latest repatriation of Nigerians is the third within two weeks.

According to Channels Television, in the previous week, a total of 384 Nigerians returned from the Middle East Kingdom, and a day after that, another batch numbering over 400 returned to the country.

