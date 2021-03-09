Armed men suspected to be kidnappers have abducted a niece to the Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Talen, from her residence.

It was gathered that the incident happened at Rantiya State Lowcost, Dapit Karen, in Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State in the early hours of Monday, March 8.

Confirming the development to Daily Trust, a family source, said the gunmen stormed the house around 5 am when residents were still sleeping and whisked the victim away.

The armed men did not go with the victim’s mother who was said to be staying with her.

The relative further disclosed that the kidnappers had contacted the family and demanded N5m naira ransom.

In a similar development, armed men, on Monday, kidnapped at least 49 people from two villages in Niger State.

It was learned that 19 were kidnapped in Kutunku village in Wushishi local government area of the state, in an attack that occurred on Monday after bandits invaded the settlement.

Out of the total number kidnapped in Kutunku, eleven were males and eight were females, as well as two brides-to-be whose wedding had been billed for the weekend.

The armed men also invaded Jangaru village in Rafi local government area of the state, kidnapping no fewer than 30 people.

Jangaru is said to be close to Zungeru town where series of kidnapping including that of the abduction of travellers in the Niger state Transport vehicle,(NSTA) took place.

