The Nigerian Army has confirmed the death of four gallant soldiers which occurred on Saturday during a clash with elements of Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists along the fringes of Lake Chad and Tumbus.

This development was confirmed in a statement released on Monday by the Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Mohammed Yerima, who said troops of Sector 3 Operation Lafiya Dole were on a clearance patrol when the incident occurred.

According to the statement titled, ‘How Troops Obliterated Boko Haram Terrorists Along Fringes Of Lake Chad, Tumbus’, it was noted that the soldiers fought gallantly as they destroyed the insurgents’ gun trucks and also captured their ammunitions.

The statement partly read:

“As they (soldiers) commenced the second phase of their operations and advancing along the Kukawa – Monguno road, about 14 kilometres to their base, they sighted BHTs/ISWAP gun trucks and swiftly commenced pursuit with heavy fire and deft manouver.

“In the course of the hot pursuit which was aided by air cover provided by the Air Task Team of Operation Lafia Dole, several terrorists were neutralised and their gun trucks destroyed.

“Unfortunately, however, 1 officer and 3 gallant soldiers paid the supreme sacrifices while those wounded in action are currently receiving medical attention at 7 Division Medical Services and Hospital in Maimalari Cantonment.

“Members of the public are assured that the troops are on top of the situation and working assiduously to end the insurgency and terrorism in the country in line with the directives of the Chief of Army Staff.”

