The soldiers were said to have absconded from duty following reprisal attack by terrorists on army camps in Dikwa and Marte local government areas of Borno State that left many dead.

The soldiers, attached to the 15 Task Force Battalion, were ambushed and dislodged after hours of intense fighting but they soon recovered Marte and other communities.

The army authorities have also frozen the banks accounts of the affected officers and soldiers. According to PremiumTimes, the order to declare them wanted and also freeze their bank accounts, came from authorities of Operation Lafiya Dole in Borno.

See below the full list of the officers and soldiers who deserted the army: