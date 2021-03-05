The Zamfara State Government said a Nigerian soldier and his girlfriend were recently caught supplying ammunition and military uniforms to armed bandits in the state.

The governor of the state, Bello Matawalle, represented by his deputy chief of staff, Bashir Maru, at a press conference on Friday said the soldier was arrested by the military through community-driven intelligence.

He, however, did not provide more details of the alleged incident, saying the state government was waiting for the military authorities to do so.

“The military recently arrested an army officer and his girlfriend who were engaged in assisting bandits with military uniforms and ammunition in active connivance with other saboteurs. This arrest was only made possible through community-driven intelligence.

“While the state government awaits the action the military will take on this matter and make an official statement, the development has further proved the position of Governor Bello Mohammed that unless the fight against banditry is cleansed of bad eggs and saboteurs, we may not record the desired success in the fight.

“Let me use this medium to salute the courage and patriotism of the individual who came forward with information that led to the arrest of these traitors. Our gratitude knows no bounds,” the official said.

Earlier, the governor had, on several occasions, alleged sabotage in the fight against banditry in the state. He said the recent abduction of schoolgirls in Jangebe was politically motivated.

The students were abducted from Government Girls Secondary School Jangebe in Talata Mafara Local Government Area of the state.

“While the state was in negotiation with (the) abductors for the release of the schoolgirls, other persons offered money to the armed bandits to keep the girls in captivity,” the governor said.

The governor said he had relayed the information to relevant security agencies for investigation.

Like this: Like Loading...