The Kaduna State Government has announced that troops of the Nigerian Army on Wednesday, rescued the 10 victims who were kidnapped from the Kaduna Airport Staff Quarters.

It would be recalled that The Street Journal had earlier reported that gunmen, on March 6, 2021, invaded the Airport staff quarters, kidnapper a staff and the entire members of his family.

However, speaking at a press conference earlier today, the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan stated that those taken captives had been freed and reunited with loved ones.

“It could be recalled that bandits breached the fence of the Kaduna Airport Staff Quarters in the early hours of March 6, and kidnapped these 10 persons from two houses located near the fence.

“Precise details of the rescue location cannot be provided at this time due to operational expediency.”

The commissioner, however, said Gov. Nasir El-Rufai was elated by the news and congratulated the troops for the successful rescue of the 10 victims.

He wished the rescued victims well as they reunite with their families and loved ones.

This development came shortly after the convoy of the Emir of Birnin Gwari area in Kaduna State was attacked by bandits who riddled his vehicles with bullets.

