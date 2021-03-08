Matthew Ashimolowo, senior pastor of Kingsway International Christian Centre (KICC) in London, has become the first Nigerian cleric to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Ashimolowo posted some photos of him receiving the vaccine on his social media handles on Sunday, and urged Blacks, Asian, and Minority Ethnic (BAME) communities to present themselves for vaccination.

“I have taken the Vaccination today. Very simple and quick. I encourage all BAME to take the vaccination. Save lives. Stay Safe. Protect yourselves. We need to do this. Let’s go,” he wrote.

Ashimolowo had about three weeks ago, advised Nigerians to take COVID-19 vaccine when it is time, urging that conspiracy theorists should be ignored.

He expressed that in his 49 years of being a Christian, he had received injection once or twice and would receive a third because he will be vaccinated.

“I am not mocking anyone… since I have been a Christian, for about 49 years now and I will be 69 next month (March) I have never slept in a hospital bed. I have recieved injection maybe once or twice. But there will be a third one because I will be vaccinated against COVID-19 soon.”



He added: “Don’t listen to conspiracy theorists, some have said a lot of things about the vaccine, don’t listen to them, in fact, block them for some time. We believe in faith at KICC and we should take medicine. You can frustrate your own prophecy,” Ashimolowo said.



Below are some photos of Ashimolowo receiving the vaccine on Sunday.

Like this: Like Loading...