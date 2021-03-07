An Assistant Superintendent of Police attached to the Edo State Investigation and Intelligence Bureau (SIIB), Clement Amoko, has been kidnapped in Benin.

It was gathered that the gunmen invaded the residence of the police officer at Ogida, Benin and whisked him away.

The kidnappers had left his wife and children in suspense but later contacted the family of the policeman to demand a huge ransom.

The amount being demanded as ransom has not been ascertained as of the time of filing this report.

Meanwhile, the Edo Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Princewill Osaigbovo, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), has confirmed the incident to newsmen, saying the Command was intensifying rescue efforts with various units and other security teams already deployed.

ASP Amoko’s abduction comes a month after the spokesperson of the Nigeria Immigration Service in Edo State, Mrs Bridget Esene, was abducted and subsequently released by her captors.

The gunmen were said to have trailed her when she was going to church on a Sunday morning around the Iqueniro area, off Agbor Road. Mrs Esene was accosted by the gunmen who then dragged her out of her car and took her into their car before the drove to an unknown destination.

Like this: Like Loading...