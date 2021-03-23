Brittany Higgins alleges she was raped by a senior colleague in an office in March 2019 but says she felt pressured not to report the incident to the police.

It sparked a wave of allegations, and last week, thousands took part in marches to protest against the sexual abuse and harassment of women in Australia.

The videos were leaked to Australian media by a former government staff member, who said he had become “immune” to the pictures because of the sheer volume he received.

As well as the videos filmed two years ago, he said people had used the prayer room to have sex and even brought sex workers into parliament.