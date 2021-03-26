The Lagos Zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested 24 suspected internet fraudsters in Ogun State.

The suspects were arrested at their various residences in the Sango area of Ogun State, on the 21st of March, after the anti-graft agency received intelligence reports about their involvement in alleged criminal activities.

The suspects arrested are, Oladitan Olakunle Dauda, Olapade Olawale Segun, Babayemi Oluwaseun Adeyemi Yahyah, Adesoye Olayode Samuel, Sani Lekan Olaniyi, Sulaimon Adeyinka abdulahi, Sanni Olanrewaju Saheed, Oladele Adebola Felix, Idowu Afis Olamilekan, Adeniran Emmanuel Oluwaseun, Alarape Sakiru Olawale,Yusuf Waheed, Olajide Segun Yinka, Aderibigbe Ibikunle Adedeji, Okerin Olamilekan Emmanuel and Adelakun Owolabi Samuel.

Others are Olajide Ayobami Paul, Okenla Hammed Adetola, Akorede Adebayo Aderemi, Ajibola Azeez Olayinka, Salaudeen Taofeeq Olawale, Solomon Akintoye Omisakin, Ibraheem Saheed Ayinde and Odusanya Olawale Abiodun.

Items recovered from the suspected internet fraudsters include exotic cars, mobile phones of various brands, laptop computers, Wi-Fi and modem devices.

The EFCC further said the suspects will be charged to court soon.

