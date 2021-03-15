Prof. Sani Mashi, the Director-Gener­al of the Nigerian Meteo­rological Agency (NiMET), has been sacked by the minister of aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, Daily Independent is reporting.

The paper is reporting that Mashi was given the boot on Thursday. The former Direc­tor-General, it was gath­ered, was in the NiMET office on Friday to pack his personal effects from the office to which he was appointed in February 2017 with a five-year ten­ure, which was expected to elapse in 2022, but renew­able for another term.

Mashi had been a visitor to the Economic and Finan­cial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Abuja in the past six months, visiting the an­ti-crime commission every Friday.

Some top per­sonnel in NiMET, including one Muktar Sirika, a young­er brother to Sirika, appointed in 2015 to a Grade Level 17 in charge of Pro­tocols in NiMET, were reportedly not comfortable with some transactions in the agency made by Mashi.

This, it was gathered, prompted them to write a petition against Mashi to the EFCC, which Sirika eventually used to nail the professor who, like Sirika, is also nursing a gover­norship ambition for 2023 in Katsina State. Mashi’s marriage to one of Mamman Dau­ra’s daughters, a nephew to President Muhammadu Buhari, was the connection that got him the NiMET job and has never been a candidate of Sirika’s from the outset. Besides, some of the ac­cusations against Mashi, which Sirika used to nail him, includes issues over COVID-19 funds approved for NiMET by the govern­ment, depletion of the internally generated rev­enues (IGR) of the agency, and allegedly, single handedly awarding contracts to the tune of N30 million and above without recourse to extant rules. There are reports that Sirika already has two can­didates to fill up the position of Mashi in acting capacity, but can only choose one of the two. One is Prof. Mataju, a General Manager, Climate Services in NiMET, and another pro­fessor from Katsina are be­ing pencilled down to take over the position.

