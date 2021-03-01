Actor cum comedian, Ayo Makun, more popularly known as AY has slammed Thisday newspaper with a defamation suit and is demanding N1 billion naira in compensation for a publication that he says seeks to tarnish his image.

AY through his attorneys, Pentagon partners, in the suit also sent a cease and desist to the newspaper for the publication dated Sunday 21st February 2012 and titled, “PR Job Gone Sour: Why Friends Of Belema Oil Founder, Tein Jack Rich, Aren’t Happy With AY The Comedian”

The story apparently had to do with the viral news of actress, Destiny Etiko who recently acquired a 2017 model of Toyota Land Cruiser Prado. However, the purchase come under intense scrutiny on social media with an allegation that the car was a gift from Nigerian businessman, Tein Jack-Rich, a claim she repeatedly denied.

However the scrutiny over the purchase of the car intensified when more alleged evidences purportedly proving that the car was from married Jack-Rich emerged.

This prompted the businessman who was caught in the storm to debunk the rumours on his Facebook page saying he has never met the actress while adding that the claims are false and aimed at tarnishing his image.

And then came claims by some bloggers that they were being contacted by the businessman to do ‘image laundering’ on his behalf over the car saga.

Following the publication by Thisday that AY was contracted to do the ‘image laundering’ job, which he failed at, the comedian took to his Instagram page to air his disapproval and disappointment with the publication.

“There is a part of every human that finds gossips and rumours about celebrities enjoyable within the social media space. Bloggers on the other hand have continued to capitalise on these social cancer to drive traffic to their platforms without any form of fact findings or verification,” he wrote on his social media page.

“In as much as some of us can TEMPORARILY tolerate those faceless bloggers who enjoy the ride and the traffic such lies and rumours bring to their pages, it will be totally unacceptable for an established media outfit such as THISDAY to join the bandwagon of career killers and home breakers.

“Enough is enough with all the nonsense and the social media entertainment cruise you catch by telling lies and using innocent people to trend. A THISDAY should know better that accusations can ruin lives, so before you accuse and condemn, you better know what you are talking about.

“If you didn’t witness it yourself, then don’t assume everything you hear to be true and report them.Only a fool speaks without having all the facts. @thisdaynewspaper DO THE NEEDFUL OR MEET ME IN COURT.”

See a copy of the suit below.

Like this: Like Loading...