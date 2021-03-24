The Kaduna State Government has confirmed that bandits, on Monday night, launched an attack on Niima Clinic in Golgofa village, Jema’a local government area.

While making the disclosure in a statement on Tuesday, the state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said one staff was killed, while three others were injured.

The commissioner added that bandits also killed three persons in Ungwan Lalle village, in Igabi local government area of the state.

According to him, the incident occurred in the early hours of Monday, March 22, 2021.

Aruwan said:

“According to the reports, the bandits initially attempted to barricade the Kwanar Tsintsiya road, along the Kaduna-Zaria highway but were repelled by troops and vigilante patrols.

“As the bandits retreated to their camp, they attacked the village and killed the following locals: Dayyabu Yarima, Dalhatu Ashiru and Suleiman Samatu.

“In another incident, troops of Operation Safe Haven reported that bandits attacked Niima Clinic in Golgofa village, Jema’a local government area, late Monday night.

“One person, a staff of the clinic was killed and three others sustained gunshot injuries.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai noted the reports with sadness and prayed for the repose of the souls of those killed while sending condolences to their families. He also wished the injured a speedy recovery.”

