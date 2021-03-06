Bandits, in the early hours of Saturday, attacked the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) base in Kaduna, abducting nine persons, including a family of six, as well as a housewife with her two children.

Confirming the incident to The Nation, an Engineer in the Airport said that the attackers invaded the quarters around 12:10 am on Saturday after gaining access through the airport’s runway 05.

He said the bandits who came in their multitude planned to kidnap the entire residents of the quarters, however, with the intervention of the military, their plans ended in futility.

He said,

“Initially when I started hearing gunshots, I was not even bothered, because I thought whoever came here to rob or do anything has made a mistake of his life because we have a military barrack at the airport. But, I later became restless when after like 30 minutes, bullets were still raining.

‘’Along the line, the soldiers came in and engaged the bandits in a serious gun battle, but the soldiers could only prevent them from picking more people because the bandits came with two RPG alongside their many AK47 rifles.

‘’The attack lasted for hours as the military personnel tried fiercely to resists the attack but the bandits had their way. They went away with nine people, including six people from a single-family.

“The bandits escaped with all the nine victims by putting them on their motorcycles. We are now left with tension and fear. The whole place is litter with bullet cells and holes on the wall,” the source said.

As of press time, the Kaduna State Police Command is yet to react to the development.

