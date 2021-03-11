The group of bandits who abducted 19 persons from Kutunku village in Wushishi LGA of Niger state have reportedly demanded the sum of N200 million as a ransom to free their victims.
The Street Journal had earlier reported that the bandits invaded the village around 1 am on Monday, March 8, and kidnapped 19 residents.
Out of this number kidnapped, eleven were males and eight were females, including two brides-to-be whose wedding have been billed for this weekend.
The bandits had stormed the village in motorcycles shooting sporadically and also beat some of the villagers who could not escape on time.
Speaking to The Cable, Ibrahim Yusuf, the village head said that the bandits made the demand via a phone call on Wednesday evening. He said they called and insisted on getting N200 million to release that were taken hostage.
Yusuf said;
“They called us and asked for money. They are holding 19 people and they are telling us we should bring n200 million.
“We don’t know what to do because we are all in confusion in the village now, including our wives and children; we don’t know what to do. Even if we sell our house, we cannot get that money.”
The village head further disclosed that the village has reported the incident to the police while they are looking for a way out of the situation.
