The group of bandits who abducted 19 persons from Kutunku village in Wushishi LGA of Niger state have reportedly demanded the sum of N200 million as a ransom to free their victims.

The Street Journal had earlier reported that the bandits invaded the village around 1 am on Monday, March 8, and kidnapped 19 residents.

Out of this number kidnapped, eleven were males and eight were females, including two brides-to-be whose wedding have been billed for this weekend.

The bandits had stormed the village in motorcycles shooting sporadically and also beat some of the villagers who could not escape on time.