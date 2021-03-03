Bandits, on Tuesday, killed six persons, leaving one injured in Igabi and Kauru Local Government Areas of the Kaduna, the state government has announced.

In a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna on Tuesday, Samuel Aruwan, the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs said:

“six persons have been killed in isolated banditry incidents occurring in Igabi and Kauru local government areas, as reported by security agencies.

“In Igabi local government area, the bandits barricaded the Birnin Yero-Tami road, and killed one person; one person was left injured and is now receiving treatment in a hospital.

“At Gwada village, also in Igabi LGA an attack by gunmen left two persons dead.”

Mr Aruwan added that in another incident, bandits invaded Ungwan Kure, and killed two residents.

Similarly, bandits attacked Amawan Dadi Rugan Jauru settlements in Kauru local government area and a resident simply known as “Likita” was shot dead, he said further.

He said Gov Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State noted the reports with sadness and extended his condolences to the families of those killed while praying for the repose of their souls.

The governor also wished those injured a quick recovery.

The attack on Kaduna came just as bandits attacked travellers in Niger State, kidnapping close to fifty of them.

Like this: Like Loading...