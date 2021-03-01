Armed bandits, in the early hours of Monday, attacked Amarawa village in Ilela local government area of Sokoto state, killing ten persons, leaving others with varying degrees of injuries and abducting others.

It was gathered that the gunmen, who stormed the village on motorbikes, kidnapped a wealthy businessman, however, the villagers tried to free him.

According to BBC Hausa report, the gunmen had warned the locals to stay away but they refused and attempted to free the man, a development that made the attackers furious.

The attackers overpowered the locals and killed many of them, including one man identified as Rabiu Mika Ilu. They finally had their way and whisked the businessman away.

The police in Sokoto had confirmed the attack but told the BBC Hausa they could not give details as investigation is ongoing.

While those who died in the attack were buried today afternoon, those who sustained gunshots were take to the hospital where doctors removed bullets from their bodies.

This attack comes barely two days after gunmen stormed Kagara community in the Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State, killing four persons and abducting 25 villages.

In recent times, the North West and North Central region of Nigeria have comes under serious attacks by bandits, a development that has left many dead and homeless.

