On Wednesday, March 10, 2021, some students who were studying at a secondary school in Damaga community, Maradun Local Government Area of Zamfara State, fled for safety when bandits, fully armed, invaded the community.

According to residents who witnessed the invasion, dozens of unidentified armed men arrived on motorcycles and opened fire immediately.

The bandits were said to have killed at least 13 people during the attack and also rustled a large number of cows.

“They arrived at the community around 1 pm and started shooting people. Students were taking lessons at the Day Secondary School in the community but on sighting the armed criminals, they abandoned the classrooms and scampered for safety.

“As I’m talking to you, the bodies of the victims are being recovered and we have concluded arrangements for their burials,” a resident identified as Musa Damaga told Daily Trust.

When contacted, Police Public Relations Officer in Zamfara, SP Muhammad Shehu, simply said: “Give me some time I will get back to you.”

Zamfara, one of the states in the North-West region of Nigeria, in the last few years, has faced the harsh reality of banditry. Many residents have been killed and abducted for ransoms, while others have been displaced from their dwelling places.

