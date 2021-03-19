A series of attacks by bandits across communities in Zangon Kataf, Kauru and Chikun local government areas of Kaduna State has left 13 people dead, including a year-old baby and her mother.

This development was disclosed in a statement on Friday by the State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan.

Aruwan said the incident was reported to the Kaduna State Government by the Military under the auspices of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH).

It was reported that the armed bandits attacked one Irmiya Godwin and his brother as they returned from their farm in Gora Gan village of Zangon Kataf LGA. Irmiya Godwin was killed, while his brother escaped.

The bandits, in another attack, ambushed Kizachi village of Kauru LGA, and killed ten persons, leaving four others injured. Fifty-six houses and 16 motorcycles were razed, with several barns raided and burnt.

The names of those killed were given as Esther Bulus and her one-year-old daughter, Maria Bulus. Others are Lami Bulus, Aliyu Bulus, Monday Joseph, Geje Abuba, Wakili Filibus, Yakubu Ali, Dije Waziri, and Joseph Ibrahim

The injured are Cecilia Aku, Yakubu Idi, Godiya Saleh and Moses Adamu. They are receiving treatment in a hospital.

Again, the bandits attacked Masaka village in Chikun local government, killing one Duza Bamaiyi, and injuring two others. Troops were said to be mobilized to the location to eventually repel the attack.

Furthermore, the armed bandits killed one Zakka Pada in Kurmin Kaduna of Chikun local government area, and left one Pada Dalle injured.

Meanwhile, Governor Nasir El-Rufai was noted to have received the report with sadness, praying for the repose of the departed souls. He also sent condolences to their families and wished the injured a quick recovery.

