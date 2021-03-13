Bandits responsible for the abduction of the over 30 students from the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation in Afaka, Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State, have released a video footage.

The video captured the students begging the state government to facilitate their release, while the bandits have demand N500 million to release the victims.

The Street Journal had earlier reported how bandits broke into the school on Thursday night through the early hours of Friday and abducted some students.

Using the abducted student’s Facebook accounts, the gunmen released three videos showing them surrounded by gunmen in military uniform flogging them.

The bandits also displayed their arsenal of weapons in the video in a show of strength, threatening to eliminate their hostages if the government fails to pay the ransom or tries to secure their release by force.

One of the students in the video said, “My name is Abubakar Yakubu. A student of Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation Kaduna. I am appealing to the Governor of Kaduna State, the state government and the Federal government.”

Another abducted student appealed to the Nigerian government to come to their rescue by paying the N500 million demanded by the bandits.

She stated, “Please, we need your help; they are asking for N500 million.”

Watch the video below:

