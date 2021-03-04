Again, armed bandits have struck in Zamfara State, NorthWest Nigeria, abducting over 70 persons including nursing mothers and children.

The bandits attacked the community after wrecking havoc in Ruwan Tofa village in the Maru Local Government Area of the state on Wednesday, March 3, 2021.

According to BBC Hausa, the residents have started fleeing the town to nearby areas for safety.

A resident who spoke to BBC Hausa said the terrorists have recently been frequently attacking to destroy lives and properties.

“They were there even yesterday and the day before yesterday. They burnt down our cars, houses, shops and about half of the town,” he said. He added that women, children and nursing mothers were among the 60 persons abducted by the terrorists.

“One of the residents had his entire family abducted except one child. They kidnapped an aide of a community leader and his entire family,” he added.

One of the victims of the attack said 15 members of his family were abducted by the terrorists. His entire properties were also destroyed during the attack.

He added that they put a distress call to security officers who did not come, despite promising.

As of the time of filing this report, the Zamfara State Police Command is yet to react to the development.

