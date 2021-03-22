Barnabas Imenger, the team manager of Nigeria Professional Football League, NPFL side, Lobi Stars, is dead.

Imenger died at 3am, Monday, of an undisclosed ailment at the National Hospital, Abuja.

The late Imenger reportedly battled the ailment for a long period of time and was always in and out hospitals. He was recently hospitalized in January this year at the Federal Medical Centre, Makurdi, Benue State where he was on life support and needed oxygen to breath.

He was later transferred to National Hospital, Abuja where gave up the ghost.

Imenger was a former Super Eagles striker in the mid-90s. He was part of the Super Eagles team that played at the 1995 FIFA Confederations Cup in Saudi Arabia.

Imenger was appointed team manager of the Ortom Boys in 2013.

