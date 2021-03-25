A 200-level History and Diplomacy student of the Federal University Otuoke (FUO), Arikekpar Lucky, has committed suicide after falling into depression.

According to reports, after locking his doors and windows, the 27-year-old student popularly known as Don Zednas, hung himself with a rope tied to a ceiling fan in the early hours of Monday, March 22.

The deceased hailed from Otuakeme, Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa state.

Sources in the university told Nigerian Tribune that the student took the drastic step because he had been battling with depression because members of his family tagged him a failure in academics and life.

Arikekpar was said to have left a suicide note expressing his frustrations with the pressure from his relatives, saying they left him with no option than to kill himself for peace to reign.

Another source added that this wasn’t the first time the deceased had attempted to take his life, adding that he had made such attempts twice last year.

“His family is always complaining that he spends too much effort, time and money on Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) politics rather than facing his studies.” the source said.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, a family member said that the young man has been buried according to the tradition of the Ogbia people when such tragic incidents occur.

The spokesperson of the Bayelsa State Police Command, Asinim Butswat, who confirmed the suicide incident, said no official report has been made at the headquarters yet.

