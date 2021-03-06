United States President Joe Biden has again given another senior appointment to a Nigerian, Mrs Adesuwa Ogiamien Adesotoye in his administration.

Mrs Ogiamien Adesotoye, a scion of the popular Ogiamien Family of Benin took the oath of office in Washington, DC on Monday, March 1 as the director, Office of Global Health Resources and Services Administration in the Department of Health and Human Services.

Global health resources helps improve health for all people in all nations by promoting wellness and eliminating avoidable disease, disability, and death. It can be attained by combining population-based health promotion and disease prevention measures with individual-level clinical care. This ambitious endeavor calls for an understanding of health determinants, practices, and solutions, as well as basic and applied research on risk factors, disease, and disability.

The United States leads internationally, collaborating with countries to invest in basic health care systems and address infectious diseases such as HIV/AIDS, malaria, Ebola, Zika, and influenza.

The appointment of Mrs. Ogiamien Adesotoye comes on the heels of the selection of a fellow Edo lady, Miss Osaremen Okolo who was appointed as Covid-19 Policy Advisor by President Biden.

Prior to her appointment, Mrs. Ogiamien Adesotoye who holds a doctorate degree in Health Information System from the University of California, Los Angeles worked in the Foreign Service in Tanzania with the State Department.

Reacting to the appointment, the father, Prof. Tony Ogiamien, the President of the American Heritage University of Southern California said that the choice of his daughter goes to show the recognition and acceptance of the positive roles Nigerians have contributed to the development of America.

Like this: Like Loading...