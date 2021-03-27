US President Joe Biden has invited President Muhammadu Buhari to a virtual climate change summit scheduled to hold in April.

Buhari was invited to attend the summit alongside 39 other world leaders including four presidents from Africa.

The White House said in a statement on Friday.26 March, that the leaders summit on climate will underscore the urgency and economic benefits of stronger climate action.

“Today, President Biden invited 40 world leaders to the leaders summit on climate he will host on April 22 and 23. The virtual leaders summit will be live-streamed for public viewing,” it said.

“The summit will reconvene the U.S.-led major economies forum on energy and climate, which brings together 17 countries responsible for approximately 80 per cent of global emissions and global GDP.

“The President also invited the heads of other countries that are demonstrating strong climate leadership, are especially vulnerable to climate impacts, or are charting innovative pathways to a net-zero economy. A small number of business and civil society leaders will also participate in the summit.”

Shortly after he took office in January, Biden announced he would convene the summit to galvanise efforts by major economies to tackle the climate crisis.

This was after he took action to return the US to the Paris agreement which Donald Trump, his predecessor, dumped after describing climate science as a hoax.

On his part, Buhari has often expressed Nigeria’s commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

