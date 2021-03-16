Some gunmen suspected to be Boko Haram insurgents today attacked Katarko community in Gujba Local Government Council of Yobe State.

The insurgents also burnt down a primary school and a healthcare centre located in the community.

According to Channels Television, the gunmen stormed the community at about 5:30 am when they were going to the mosque for prayers.

Katarko is about 25 kilometres east of Damaturu, the state capital.

The burnt primary school was renovated by Victim Support Fund a few years ago after the insurgents first burnt it down in 2013.

Unconfirmed reports indicated that an NGO had stored food items in the school for distribution but the insurgents got the information and decided to attack the school and loot the items.

Villagers said the gunmen also invaded the primary healthcare centre in the village and set the facility ablaze after looting its drugs store.

“The primary school, primary healthcare facility and the military base here were all burnt down. We heard them shouting Allah Alkabar! Allah Alkabar! after the early morning prayers and shooting sporadically. Everyone ran indoors until about one hour when they finished their operation and left the village,” Modu a resident said.

Details later.

Like this: Like Loading...