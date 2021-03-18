Following the invasion of a community in Katarko, Gujba Local Government Area of Yobe State by Boko Haram insurgents that left a school and healthcare centre razed to ashes, it has been learnt that the insurgents confidently hoisted their flag at the military base at the entrance of the town.

Sources in the community reported that the insurgents stormed the town in the early hours of Tuesday while the villagers were going for morning prayers at the mosque and started shooting indiscriminately.

No life was lost in the attack but the terrorists first burnt the military base at the entrance to the town.

Speaking to newsmen, a resident of the community, simply identified as Fannami, said:

“The terrorists drove in gun trucks and headed straight for the military base and opened fire on the soldiers. The soldiers fled and the terrorists drove into the town. That was around 5 am, when we were going for Alfijir prayers in the mosque.

“When we heard their chanting of Allahu Akbar and rapid gunshots, we became confused and abandoned the prayers. Some ran into the bush for safety, while many others locked themselves in their rooms. We only came back to our homes when we were certain that they had left. They operated for over one hour without any challenge or resistance from either the military or the locals.”

The insurgents had a filled day by razing a school and the only healthcare centre the community had.

The primary school was first burned down in 2013 but was renovated by a Victim Support Fund.

The state Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Dr Abubakar Iliya, while speaking to newsmen in Damaturu, the Yobe State capital confirmed that no life was lost in the attack, but properties worth millions of naira were destroyed.

He noted that efforts are underway to renovate the burnt structures.

Like this: Like Loading...