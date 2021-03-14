The Kaduna State Government has announced that bandits attacked Government Science Secondary School, Ikara in Kara Local Government Area of the state in an attempt to kidnap about 310 students of the school.

This attack was confirmed by the state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr. Samuel Aruwan.

According to him, 307 students of the school were rescued unhurt by troops who foiled the attempted kidnap.

The attack, according to the commissioner, took place between Saturday night and the early hours of Sunday.

Aruwan said, “The Kaduna State Government has called this briefing to address you on some recent events with respect to the security situation in the State.

“Between the late hours of Saturday night and the early hours of today, suspected bandits stormed the Government Science Secondary School, Ikara, Ikara local government area, in an attempt to kidnap students.

“Fortunately, the students utilized the security warning system in place and were thus able to alert security forces in the area.

“The security forces comprising the troops of the Nigerian Army, Police and some security volunteers moved swiftly to the school and engaged the bandits, forcing them to flee.”

This attack comes 72 hours after bandits abducted 39 students of the College of Forestry and Mechanization in Igabi area of the state.

