The Zamfara State governor, Bello Matawalle has confirmed the release of the 279 schoolgirls abducted from Government Girls Secondary School, Jangebe.

“Alhamdulillah! It gladdens my heart to announce the release of the abducted students of GGSS Jangebe from captivity. This follows the scaling of several hurdles laid against our efforts. I enjoin all well-meaning Nigerians to rejoice with us as our daughters are now safe,” Matawalle wrote on Twitter Tuesday morning.

The governor noted that against reports stating that 317 girls were abducted, only 279 were kidnapped when gunmen stormed the school on Friday at about 1 a.m.

Details soon…

